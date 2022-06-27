Search

28 Jun 2022

Women ‘less likely than men to say they are coping on their income’

Women ‘less likely than men to say they are coping on their income’

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

28 Jun 2022 1:25 AM

Women were less likely than men to say they were coping on their income in early 2022, a survey has found.

Just under two-thirds (63.7%) of people surveyed between January and March said they were coping on the money they have coming in.

This included 61.6% of women who said they were coping and 66.0% of men who said the same, according to the IPA (Institute of Practitioners in Advertising) TouchPoints 2022 consumer research.

The younger generations were also less likely to say they are coping on their salary.

Just over half (51.7%) of 15 to 34-year-olds said they were coping on their salary, compared with nearly six in 10 (59.7%) 35 to 54-year-olds and nearly eight in 10 (77.8%) over-55s surveyed.

Some 84.8% of people surveyed in early 2022 said they were aware of the prices of goods and services increasing.

The research also indicated that rising living costs may be pushing food choices which are often perceived as healthier down people’s priority lists.

The proportion of people who said they prefer to eat organic food has fallen over the past two years while the proportion who always read food packaging labels before making a purchase has also fallen over the same period, the research found.

Around 3,000 people were surveyed across Britain.

Belinda Beeftink, research director, IPA, said: “For any brands and their agencies navigating this, whether food-related or not, it may be prudent to focus their comms activity on asserting value for money, on staples versus luxury items and on being seen to be in tune and supportive of their consumers at this tough time.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media