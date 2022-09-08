Search

08 Sept 2022

‘Spellbinding’ coins will celebrate Harry Potter And The Philosopher’s Stone

‘Spellbinding’ coins will celebrate Harry Potter And The Philosopher’s Stone

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

08 Sept 2022 11:25 PM

A 50p Harry Potter coin has been unveiled as part of a new collection celebrating 25 years since Harry Potter And The Philosopher’s Stone was published in the UK.

It depicts the young wizard and will be available to buy from the Royal Mint’s website later this month.

It is the first of four coins – modelled by Ffion Gwillim at the Royal Mint – featuring the work of Jim Kay, the artist who created a fully illustrated edition of the debut Harry Potter novel.

The other coins will feature the Hogwarts Express, Albus Dumbledore and Hogwarts.

Harry Potter And The Philosopher’s Stone was first published in the UK in 1997 by Bloomsbury Publishing.

The Mint will reveal the launch date for the new coin across its social channels in the coming weeks, but collectors and Harry Potter enthusiasts can register for updates on its website.

The Mint’s craftspeople reproduced Kay’s illustrations in colour.

Some coins in the range also feature an enchanting “latent feature”, which rotates in the light to reveal a lightning bolt and the number “25”, marking the anniversary year.

An advanced laser was used to imprint the intricate design on to coin-making tools to ensure accuracy.

The design was due to be unveiled live to collectors and Potter enthusiasts on Thursday evening at a “virtual unveiling”.

But the Royal Mint posted a message on Twitter on Thursday to say: “We have taken the decision to postpone tonight’s event. Our thoughts are with Her Majesty and her family.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media