Search

18 Oct 2022

New scheme to support renters launched by First Direct and Shelter

New scheme to support renters launched by First Direct and Shelter

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

18 Oct 2022 11:55 AM

Renters will be able to access free, specialist support with housing, debt and welfare issues under a new initiative from First Direct, which has partnered with housing and homelessness charity Shelter.

The Home from Home scheme will offer free help to customers of the bank who are private renters. It is expected to eventually be available across the UK although it is initially only available in England.

Over the next 12 months, First Direct will be working with Shelter to ensure private renters can get help with issues they are facing in their tenancy, such as unaffordable rent increases and being served with an eviction notice.

According to Shelter, private renters can be particularly vulnerable to financial shocks, as nearly half have no savings.

A team of First Direct staff members will be trained to work alongside experts from Shelter to offer customers support and advice.

Chris Pitt, chief executive of First Direct, said: “No one should face the prospect of homelessness. Our partnership with Shelter aims to support private renters who find themselves in difficulty. We believe that our customers should feel they can come to us for help when they need it.”

Polly Neate, chief executive of Shelter, said: “Rising rents and spiralling living costs are pushing more struggling renters to the brink of homelessness. Every day we help people to find or keep hold of a safe home and our work is as critical as ever.

“Our partnership with First Direct will help their customers access vital housing advice and support at a time when they need it most.”

More information about the initiative is at www.firstdirect.com/uncovered/shelter/.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media