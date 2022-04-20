Chocolate shop owner whets appetites of 50K Instagram fans with her 600-plus edible fruit artworks made to inspire her boys to eat 5-a-day

A chocolate shop owner is whetting the appetites of her 50K Instagram fans with her stunning gallery of 600 plus edible artworks made from fruit as a fresh way to encourage her children to eat their five-a-day.

Sarah Lescrauwaet-Beach’s children Sebastian, 11, and Damien, eight, would be the first to challenge their mum’s claim that she has “no artistic ability,” as they go bananas for her portraits, ranging from Disney characters to animals and celebrities made from delicious food like mango and grapes.

Devoting two hours to making each edible artwork, Sarah, 42, who owns ethical chocolate shop MIA Foodie in west London, but lives in Brussels, Belgium, with her children and company director husband, Brett Beach, 45, said: “Eating healthily is not a sacrifice.”

She added: “I hope my pictures show people that there can be a fun side to things that are healthy.

“My children still enjoy pizza and cookies, but it’s about balance and I think sometimes it’s difficult for parents to get their kids to try healthier food.

“This way it’s quite fun and exciting and it makes you wonder what the next bowl is going to be.”

Calling her creations Edible Food Art for Kids, the idea was born in 2018, when Sarah first made her children a bowl of fruit, which included a shark made of melon – whipped up in a few minutes.

Thrilled, the boys demanded more wacky fruit designs and soon, despite saying she “cannot draw for toffee,” Sarah was dreaming up a host of kooky fruit creations – pictures of which she uploaded to Instagram before her sons tucked in.

Since then, she had made more than 600 fruit bowls ranging from controversial figures like Donald Trump to anti-bullying messages and many Disney characters like Simba, Pluto, and Mickey Mouse.

Sarah said: “I can’t draw, I’m not artistic, I’m just good with fruit!

“When I see something I like I get a vision and I can create it with fruit. But I couldn’t draw it on a piece of paper to save my life.

“This is my talent, but I don’t know where the inspiration comes from.”

She added: “With the fruit, it just comes alive. And I’ve evolved a lot, so I create pictures with much more detail now.

“In the beginning, I was just producing things like a butterfly, that took two minutes.

“Then my children asked me if I could do more and now it has blossomed into something much bigger.”

Sarah crafts every shape by hand using a knife, which means her portraits take up to two hours to make, but she says it is therapeutic.

And she really honed her skills during the Covid lockdowns, when she devoted her spare time to perfecting her creations, as it was so lovely to see them “make people smile.”

She said: “During Covid, it was my therapy and a form of meditation.”

Sarah added: “My husband made fun of me because of how much time I was spending on them.

“But everyone needs to do something with their time.

“I think it had a really good impact, and the feedback I get is that they make people happy.

“That was the nicest thing to hear, that when people weren’t feeling well or in tough times, seeing my fruit artworks helped.”

No food ever goes to waste and her family eat “a lot of fruit salad” according to Sarah.

She said: “Nothing gets thrown away, we eat a lot of fruit salad.

“I go to the market every week, so we always have fruit and vegetables in the house and I just use whatever we have to make the art.”

And her artworks are appreciated far and wide.

Parents at her children’s school have thanked her for inspiring them to produce their own versions, which have encouraged their children to eat fruit and vegetables too.

She said: “At my boys’ school everyone loves them and for people with children who can be fussy eaters, making these pictures can be a lifeline.”

She added: “I’ve had people tell me that it helped their children eat their veggies and fruit.”

Sarah grew up on a farm, surrounded by fresh food, but says it can be a challenge in the modern and increasingly urban world to eat healthily and ethically.

But it is something that is close to her heart and inspired her and her husband to start MIA Chocolate – short for Made in Africa – an award-winning range of vegan dark chocolates, which are crafted by African communities using locally sourced ingredients and materials.

She said: “I think I just like good food and I am someone who cares about what happens in the world.

“That is my main drive in life.

“We are always looking at ethical and good food, and I want to use that platform to promote that.”

You can find Sarah’s creations on Instagram on @edible_food_art_for_kids and @miaflavour.