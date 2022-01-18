Search

18 Jan 2022

Darver Star on course for Sunday spin at Lingfield

Darver Star on course for Sunday spin at Lingfield

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

18 Jan 2022

Gavin Cromwell has confirmed Darver Star an intended runner at the concluding afternoon of the inaugural Winter Million festival at Lingfield.

The Kalanisi gelding was placed in both the Irish Champion Hurdle at Leopardstown and the Champion Hurdle at Cheltenham two years ago, while he has also finished second in a Grade One novice chase.

But having seemingly lost his way over the larger obstacles, the 10-year-old switched back to hurdles at Punchestown on New Year’s Eve and bagged a confidence-boosting victory by 20 lengths.

Cromwell is looking forward to saddling Darver Star in the £100,000 Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Betting Guide Hurdle on Sunday, a race in which the trainer has also entered Wolf Prince.

He said: “I’m not certain about Wolf Prince just yet, but Darver Star will definitely go.

“I was delighted with him the last day – it was a massive improvement. As the race developed he warmed up into it and it was great to get his head in front again.

“There’s some good prize-money up for grabs at Lingfield and we’re looking forward to running him.”

The County Meath-based trainer also has Fameaftertheglory entered to run in the £30,000 Winter Million Novices’ Hurdle on the same card.

The six-year-old has finished second on each of his two starts over hurdles to date and Cromwell is hoping he can make it third time lucky this weekend.

“He’s still a maiden, but he’s been knocking on the door and I think he warrants running in the race on Sunday, anyway,” he added.

“The testing ground will be ideal for him.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media