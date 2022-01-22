Search

22 Jan 2022

Jonbon gets the job done at Haydock

Jonbon gets the job done at Haydock

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

22 Jan 2022

Jonbon maintained his unbeaten record with a workmanlike victory in the Sky Bet Supreme Trial Rossington Main Novices’ Hurdle at Haydock.

A £570,000 purchase by owner JP McManus after winning an Irish point-to-point, the full-brother to the mighty Douvan had since won a bumper and a maiden hurdle at Newbury and a Grade Two event at Ascot.

Nicky Henderson’s charge was the 2-5 favourite to double his Grade Two tally on Merseyside – and while it was not entirely straightforward, he ultimately got the job done in good style.

After travelling freely behind the pacesetting pair of Richmond Lake and Donny Boy for much of the two-mile contest, Aidan Coleman asked Jonbon to move closer at the third flight from the finish, when he ran into the back of Donny Boy and had to switch inside.

Richmond Lake was still in with every chance at the final obstacle, as was Might I, who was last seen chasing home Jonbon’s stablemate Constitution Hill at Sandown.

Just for a moment it looked like Richmond Lake might make a real race of it, but Jonbon found another gear after Coleman drew the whip and was three lengths clear at the line.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media