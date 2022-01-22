Jonbon gets the job done at Haydock

Jonbon maintained his unbeaten record with a workmanlike victory in the Sky Bet Supreme Trial Rossington Main Novices’ Hurdle at Haydock.

A £570,000 purchase by owner JP McManus after winning an Irish point-to-point, the full-brother to the mighty Douvan had since won a bumper and a maiden hurdle at Newbury and a Grade Two event at Ascot.

Nicky Henderson’s charge was the 2-5 favourite to double his Grade Two tally on Merseyside – and while it was not entirely straightforward, he ultimately got the job done in good style.

After travelling freely behind the pacesetting pair of Richmond Lake and Donny Boy for much of the two-mile contest, Aidan Coleman asked Jonbon to move closer at the third flight from the finish, when he ran into the back of Donny Boy and had to switch inside.

Richmond Lake was still in with every chance at the final obstacle, as was Might I, who was last seen chasing home Jonbon’s stablemate Constitution Hill at Sandown.

Just for a moment it looked like Richmond Lake might make a real race of it, but Jonbon found another gear after Coleman drew the whip and was three lengths clear at the line.