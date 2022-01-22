Murphy anticipating bold Lingfield show from Brewin’upastorm

Olly Murphy expects Brewin’upastorm to make his presence felt in the Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Betting Guide Hurdle at Lingfield on Sunday.

The nine-year-old made an excellent start to his season when securing his seventh career victory in a conditions event at Aintree in October.

He was well fancied to follow up in the Relkeel Hurdle at Cheltenham on New Year’s Day – and still held every chance when challenging eventual winner Stormy Ireland and crashing out at the final flight.

Murphy reports Brewin’upastorm to be none the worse for that spill and views this £100,000 contest as too good an opportunity to miss with his two-and-a-half-mile specialist.

Brewin'upastorm is a most impressive winner of the @betway Hurdle, storming clear of his rivals under @AidanColeman to register a double on the card for trainer @O_J_murphy91 🏇👏 pic.twitter.com/Y2soQvGwIU — Aintree Racecourse (@AintreeRaces) November 6, 2021

He said: “He’s in good nick and if he reproduces his Aintree or his Cheltenham run, he’s going to be bang there.

“It’s a £100,000 race and he’s come out of Cheltenham very well. Laura Collett has done a lot of schooling with him and we’re looking forward to having a go.

“There’s only two other races for him this season and they’re the National Spirit Hurdle at Fontwell and the Aintree Hurdle and there’s a big gap between Lingfield and Fontwell.”

With Miranda and Lucky Max both declared non runners, Brewin’upastorm will face just two rivals, headed by Gavin Cromwell’s Irish raider Darver Star.

The 10-year-old was placed in the Irish Champion Hurdle at Leopardstown and the Champion Hurdle at Cheltenham in 2020 and enjoyed a confidence-boosting victory at Punchestown on New Year’s Eve.

“I was delighted with him the last day – it was a massive improvement. As the race developed he warmed up into it and it was great to get his head in front again,” said Cromwell.

“There’s some good prize money up for grabs at Lingfield and we’re looking forward to running him.”

Testing conditions will hold no fears for Gary Moore’s Goshen, but he needs to bounce back from an underwhelming effort at Ascot.

Moore said: “He’s in good order and the trip should be all right for him.

“The only problem he’s got is going left-handed, but hopefully he can sort it out round there on a bit of softer ground.”

German raider wins the finale! Galileo colt Estacas, trained by Andreas Wohler takes the bumper on debut! An @Ascot treble for @jemoore85 🔥 pic.twitter.com/259KJmxHtC — At The Races (@AtTheRaces) October 30, 2021

Estacas brings a little international flavour to proceedings in the opening Winter Million Open National Hunt Flat Race.

Andreas Wohler’s German raider bids to double his tally on British soil after making a winning debut at Ascot in October and the form has worked out, with the runner-up and fourth winning since.

Wohler – who has again booked Jamie Moore for the ride – is hoping his charge can earn himself a shot at the Champion Bumper at Cheltenham with another victory.

He said: “I’m very happy with him. He has improved since his last race at Ascot – he was a bit babyish there. I think he has to improve to be competitive.

“It’s good to see there is good prize money on offer. It looks a nice weekend at Lingfield.

“If everything goes well we would like to go to Cheltenham, but we’ll take it one race at a time.”