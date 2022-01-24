Loughnane mapping out big-race targets for star juveniles

David Loughnane has plenty to look forward to in 2022 as his stable flagbearers Go Bears Go and Hello You are pencilled in for prestigious targets when the turf season arrives.

Both horses ended a successful 2021 at the Breeders’ Cup meeting at Del Mar, where Hello You was beaten just a length and three-quarters into fifth in the Juvenile Fillies Turf and Go Bears Go was a brilliant second when going down by half a length in the Juvenile Turf Sprint.

The latter has a return to the same meeting on his long-term agenda, with the fixture this year held at Keeneland.

Royal Ascot is pencilled in for the colt prior to his trip overseas, with the Commonwealth Cup the aim come June.

Hello You, who was victorious in the Group Two Rockfel Stakes last season, will begin her campaign in a Guineas trial and has, along with her stablemate, impressed Loughnane with her development over the winter.

“Hello You and Go Bears Go have both looked fantastic on their winter holidays, they’ve grown and strengthened loads and turned into what we hoped they would,” he said.

“We always felt they were going to be nicer three-year-olds and they certainly look like they’ve developed into that.

“They’re coming along really well and we’re really excited for the season ahead.

“They gave us a great times last year, some of our biggest and best days in racing so far and we feel there’s definitely more to come and that’s great for the team and for everyone involved.

“Hello You will be targeted at a Guineas trial and Go Bears Go, his long-term target will be the Commonwealth Cup and hopefully back to the Breeders’ Cup at the end of the year, so we’ll just map things out around those.”

Loughnane also provided an update on Quebec Stakes winner Dubai Warrior, who misses next month’s Winter Derby at Lingfield after suffering a setback.

“He had a setback after winning the Quebec, so he’s just having a bit of a rest at the moment,” he said.

“We’re hoping it’s not serious and just a slight setback, we’ll just see how he is.”