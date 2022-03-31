Search

31 Mar 2022

El Bodegon set for one run before Derby challenge

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

31 Mar 2022 4:55 PM

El Bodegon is set to have one run before his ultimate aim of going for the Cazoo Derby at Epsom in June.

James Ferguson is looking at the Qipco 2000 Guineas at Newmarket, the Prix Greffulhe at Saint-Cloud or the Al Basti Equiworld Dubai Dante Stakes at York as the stepping stone to glory in the premier Classic.

Ferguson reports the Kodiac colt, who gave him his first Group One success in the Criterium de Saint-Cloud in October, to be in great shape.

“He’s in good nick. He stayed in training and I’m happy with him,” he said.

“He’s in full work and is lined up to probably run in the Guineas but he’s also in the French trial, the Prix Greffulhe, and I’ve entered him for the Dante as well so we’ve got a lot of options.

“It will be one of those three races and the plan is to try to get him in the Derby if we can.

The form of his Saint-Cloud triumph was boosted when the runner-up, the Aidan O’Brien-trained Stone Age, trotted up by nine lengths at Navan on Tuesday. It could receive another fillip at the weekend, as fourth-placed Buckaroo is a leading contender for the Ballysax Stakes at Leopardstown.

Ferguson is looking to head straight to the Qipco 1000 Guineas with his Group Three winning filly Mise En Scene.

The daughter of Siyouni gave him his first Group-race triumph in the Prestige Stakes at Goodwood in August and was not beaten far in the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies’ Turf at Del Mar on her only subsequent start.

“She obviously went to America, but she’s done well over then winter – she’s in full work and is potentially going for the Guineas,” he added.

News

