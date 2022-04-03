Search

McGuinness plotting Royal Ascot challenge for A Case Of You

Ado McGuinness now has his sights set on Royal Ascot for A Case Of You after another day to remember at Meydan.

The four-year-old colt took his Group One tally to two as he added the Al Quoz Sprint to his victory in the Prix de l’Abbaye at Longchamp in October.

McGuinness is unlikely to run A Case Of You before Royal Ascot and he has the headache of going for either the King’s Stand Stakes over five furlongs or the six-furlong Platinum Jubilee Stakes.

“It will be the King’s Stand or the Jubilee Stakes next. He’ll do one of the two. We’ll just play it ear and see what’s going to turn up,” he said.

“We’ll chip away until then and he’ll probably have a couple of racecourse gallops before Ascot. I doubt he will run before it.”

Reflecting on his famous success, McGuinness said: “It was just unbelievable. I thought we were going to struggle to turn it around with the Godolphin horse (Man Of Promise) from Super Saturday. We knew he would improve and we knew he had a good chance.

“He’s perfect. He got home on the Monday and was on the beach on Tuesday for half an hour, just enjoying life. We’ll keep him ticking over and just give him light exercise.

“I’m well down from cloud nine now. I delivered mares to a stud on Monday evening – you come down quick as soon as you come home!”

