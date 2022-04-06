Search

06 Apr 2022

Connections issue L’Homme Presse ground warning

Connections issue L’Homme Presse ground warning

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

06 Apr 2022 12:55 PM

L’Homme Presse has been declared in a top-class field of four for the Betway Mildmay Novices Chase at Aintree on Friday – with connections hoping for suitable conditions in order for him to run.

A hugely impressive winner of the Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase at the Cheltenham Festival, the Venetia Williams-trained gelding requires sufficient cut in the ground to take his chance.

“We are declared and want to run in what will be a marvellous race,” said co-owner Andy Edwards.

“However, if there is not enough juice in the ground when we get there on Friday, we won’t run.

“The ground must be safe for him. Fingers crossed the rain helps, along with the officials’ watering policy.”

On Thursday morning the going on the Mildmay course was described as good, good to soft in places with selective watering set to take place.

Paul Nicholls’ Bravemansgame had been the leading novice chaser in the UK in the lead up to Cheltenham, but was taken out of the Brown Advisory when the ground turned very soft on the second day of the Festival.

He has been declared along with Lucinda Russell’s Ahoy Senor, second to L’Homme Presse last month.

Gordon Elliott’s Fury Road, a Grade One winner who missed Cheltenham, completes the quartet, who are all Grade One winners.

Joseph O’Brien’s Fakir D’oudairies will face nine rivals as he attempts to follow up last year’s victory in the Marsh Chase.

Won by the likes of Sprinter Sacre, Don Cossack and Min in recent seasons, the two-mile-four-furlong Grade One is better known as the Melling Chase.

Fakir D’oudairies was in a different parish to his rivals 12 months ago, winning by an eased-down 11 lengths, and arrives on the back of another Grade One success at Ascot. He missed Cheltenham to be kept fresh for this.

The Williams-trained Funambule Sivola produced yet another career-best last time out when second to Energumene in the Champion Chase at Cheltenham.

That came on the back of his win in the Game Spirit Chase and he steps back up in trip having finished second in the Peterborough Chase earlier in the season.

Allmankind needs to bounce back to form having disappointed twice since winning the Old Roan over this course and distance before Christmas, while Captain Guinness represents Henry de Bromhead and Rachael Blackmore.

Sceau Royal, Editeur Du Gite, Hitman, Mister Fisher, Paint The Dream and Saint Calvados complete the field.

Jonbon stays at two miles for the Betway Top Novices’ Hurdle. Nicky Henderson had also given him an entry in Saturday’s Mersey Novices’ Hurdle over two and a half miles.

He lost his unbeaten record to stablemate Constitution Hill at Cheltenham, but time may prove he faced an impossible task that day.

“He’s had a fantastic year, the only horse who’s beaten him is Constitution Hill and he deserves a Grade One before we put him to bed. He’s going to make a lovely chaser next year,” Henderson told Sky Sports Racing.

Henderson also runs First Street and there is a strong Irish challenge.

Willie Mullins sends El Fabiolo, Elliott runs Vina Ardanza, Imperial Cup winner Suprise Package goes for Peter Fahey and Salamanca Bay represents Jonathan Fogarty.

A maximum field of 30 will line up in the Randox Topham Chase over the Grand National fences, with the Mullins-trained Royal Rendezvous tops the weights.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media