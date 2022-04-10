Search

11 Apr 2022

O’Brien sets sights on Royal Ascot with Meditate

O’Brien sets sights on Royal Ascot with Meditate

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

10 Apr 2022 3:55 PM

Aidan O’Brien considers Meditate as a potential Royal Ascot contender after making a winning start to her career at the Curragh.

A €360,000 purchase last summer, the daughter of No Nay Never was a 9-4 shot for her competitive debut in the All Aboard The Manguard Plus Bus To The Curragh Races Irish EBF Fillies Maiden.

Always travelling well on the front end under Ryan Moore, Meditate kicked three and a quarter lengths clear of 15-8 favourite Drunk In Love and is poised for an immediate step up in class.

“We’re delighted with her. She did everything right,” said O’Brien.

“We thought she would have no problem starting at five furlongs, but Ryan said she got to the line very well.

“She was straightforward and has a lovely mind. It was first time and she came straight up there.”

When asked if she could be an Ascot horse, he added: “I think she could be, that’s what you’d imagine. She has all that quality. She’ll go for the fillies’ Group race at Naas next.”

O’Brien and Moore looked well placed to complete a double in the following colts’ maiden, with fellow newcomer Little Big Bear the 7-4 favourite.

But following a nip-and-tuck battle with the Ger Lyons-trained Tough Talk (5-2) and Colin Keane, the market leader was denied by a short head.

Lyons said of his Kingman colt: “I said to Colin going out, take your time, go through the gears and hit the line strong. If you win you win, but if you don’t we’ll win the next day, simple as.

“He’s a horse we’ve always liked. He took it all in and was squealing and shouting in the ring beforehand, it’s the first time I’ve heard him roar since he came to me.

“It’s his first time away from home and first time on grass so there should be plenty of improvement.

“We’ll keep it local and let him tell us when and where we’ll start him back, but it’ll be in Ireland.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media