Search

14 Apr 2022

Eydon emerges as big-race contender with Feilden strike

Eydon emerges as big-race contender with Feilden strike

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

14 Apr 2022 5:55 PM

Eydon rewarded connections for aiming high when victorious in the Listed bet365 Feilden Stakes at Newmarket.

A maiden in two runs ahead of the nine-furlong contest, the Roger Varian-trained colt was an outsider of the six-strong field and left the stalls a 22-1 chance.

Under David Egan the three-year-old, who runs in the Mishriff silks, travelled towards the back of the group until the third furlong from home, where he took a wide line and easily pulled away from the 2-1 favourite Masekela to triumph by three and a quarter lengths.

The victory may be a first for Eydon, but Varian considers him a luckless loser in his two previous starts and was not entirely surprised to see him succeed at Headquarters.

“We’ve always liked him and it was trainer error why he didn’t win his second start, but he ran very well on debut and If you watch that race back it would be no surprise he has run well in the Feilden because he was unlucky not to win on debut and he’s always shaped like a jolly nice horse,” said Varian.

“He’s a lovely horse but he’s a big horse, he’s come here weighing nearly 550 kilos and that’s why he has taken a bit of time. Big horses always seem to take plenty of time.

“We’ve always rated him, he’s always worked nicely at home. He galloped out well there and he’ll get further, he’s an exciting horse.

“We were saying when we saddled him, the horse will be delighted he didn’t have to go all the way up the A1 to Newcastle today and he’s probably enjoyed a short trip up the road!

“We always thought he would be better on grass than the all-weather and his work over the last fortnight has been good.”

Varian was quick to express gratitude to Prince Faisal, the horse’s owner, for his encouragement in aiming for the Listed race as opposed to an easier assignment in a maiden or a novice event.

“I’ve got to thank Prince Faisal really, first of all for sending me the horse to train, because he’s always been extremely supportive of me throughout my career and he’s very knowledgeable,” he said.

“He saw the promise of this horse on debut. He was entered in the Craven and we were weighing up the options of Craven or nine furlongs, but the Prince said ‘don’t go for a novice or a maiden, go for the Feilden if you’re happy with him’ and this is hopefully another nice horse for the Prince, who has had so many nice horses over the years.”

The son of Olden Times holds entries in the 2000 Guineas, Dante and Derby, and Varian added: “We won’t make any decisions without speaking to the Prince, but we’ll see how he comes out of the race and he’s well entered up and the way he’s won here would justify an ambitious plan.

“He’s hopefully something to look forward to, I think.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media