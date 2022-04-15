Checkandchallenge bursts into Classic picture with Newcastle triumph

Checkandchallenge may have earned himself a tilt at the Qipco 2000 Guineas after maintaining his unbeaten record with an eyecatching victory in the Coral Burradon Stakes at Newcastle.

A narrow winner on his racecourse debut at Wolverhampton in November, William Knight’s colt faced a significant step up in class for this Listed contest and was priced up at 15-2 under Danny Tudhope.

Andrew Balding’s Imperial Fighter, runner-up in two Group Threes and not beaten far into fifth place in the Vertem Futurity Trophy at Doncaster last season, was the 7-4 favourite.

But while the market leader was perhaps unfortunate not to make more of a race of it after encountering traffic problems, Checkandchallenge only had to pushed out hands and heels to win by a length and a half.

Very smart! Checkandchallenge holds a Guineas entry, and comes past them all to win the Coral Burradon Stakes at @NewcastleRaces for Danny Tudhope and @WKnightRacing! pic.twitter.com/x2YTiqt4ik — At The Races (@AtTheRaces) April 15, 2022

Winning owner Andrew Hetherton said: “William Knight and his team have done a smashing job and we’re looking forward to what comes next.

“As he did at Wolverhampton he came from the back to the front and won very convincingly.”

Betfair cut Checkandchallenge to 33-1 from 100-1 for the season’s first Classic at Newmarket on April 30.

Hetherton added: “It (2000) Guineas was very realistic when I paid the entry fee! I think we’ll see what happens and I’m very much in William’s hands.

“Danny said he’s a good horse and I said to him ‘have a word with William if you want to ride him in the 2000 Guineas’. Let’s see how we go.

“Today was worth the trip up from Southampton. We stopped up in York on the way last night and we’re having a great day.”

Knight, who was not at Gosforth Park, said: “I was absolutely delighted and excited with the manner in which he’s done it, in what looked a competitive field.

“He had to go and win today to warrant a run in the Guineas and that’s still on the agenda.

“It looked like there was a bit left there, which there needs to be to be competitive in the Guineas.

“We’ve always liked him and we put a Guineas entry in earlier in the year so we obviously hold him in high regard.

“This was to see where we are and we’ve got to be at least thinking that way. There’s improvement still to come from him, it wasn’t all about today.

“The big challenge is he’s got to convert his all-weather form across to turf, but there’s no reason why he can’t. He did a nice bit of work on the grass gallops last week which pleased us and made us feel he was definitely above average – he had to prove it on the track, which he’s done today.”