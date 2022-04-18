Scudamore doubles up as Hughes creeps ever closer at Fakenham

Tom Scudamore was the star in the saddle at Fakenham on Monday when riding a quick-fire double aboard Gary Moore’s Moulins Clermont and Glimpse Of Gold for Sarah Humphrey.

Moulins Clermont (5-2) made every yard for Scudamore to deny Forever William in the Bruce Towers And Fisher Mechanical Services Juvenile Hurdle, a success that may give the Moore family something to cheer at a testing time in the aftermath of Joshua Moore’s injury at Haydock.

The rider then led from the front once again aboard Glimpse Of Gold (10-1), a four-time course winner, scorching clear to record a four-and-a-quarter-length victory in the Cecil And Sheila Buttifant Memorial Handicap Hurdle.

It looked like Scudamore was set to land a hat-trick in the concluding Fakenham Mares’ Open Maiden National Hunt Flat Race, but he was denied on the line by Milton Harris’ Coin Basket (100-30), who returned a short-head verdict.

Harris was delighted with the winner saying: “I thought she won despite a few things today, the track didn’t suit and she’s probably a lot better than what she’s shown.

“She was one of four horses we took to gallop at Kempton about four weeks ago, all ex-Irish pointers. Three of the four have now run and three have them have all won first time. So I guess that wasn’t a bad gallop!”

Brian Hughes had to wait until race four to get winner 197 for the season under his belt when partnering Toby Bulgin’s Rapaport (11-2) in the Aldiss Furnishing Stores Seniors’ Handicap Hurdle.

Having seen Forever William (4-7) and Restitution (10-11) both turned over at odds-on in his first two rides of the day, Hughes was at his best aboard the 10-year-old mare and her handler was full of praise for the champion Jockey-elect.

“Brian gave her a tremendous ride, it looked like she wasn’t really going and she was out the back and then when he switches to the inside you think ooooh he’s sat on more than we think!” said Bulgin.

“You can normally tell with Brian, once he switches to the inside with half a circuit to go, you just go, yep something is on. Fair play to him he’s a star jockey.”

Bulgin also heaped praise on a team of physios that have helped keep the winner sweet following a career that has been hindered with issues.

“She’s always had plenty of ability, but lots of issues that started with an air ambulance at a point-to-point about five years ago!

“She’s had issues with her back and withers, but she’s got plenty of ability and will work with 120 horses at home.”

Dale Peters was denied back-to-back victories in the Queen’s Cup Open Hunters’ Chase as Not That Fuisse (5-4) brought up a hat-trick in the hands of Tristan Durrell.

The course-and-distance winner was given a cute ride from Durrell, slipping up the inside on the run to the last and pulling clear in the run-in.