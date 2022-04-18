Search

18 Apr 2022

Scudamore doubles up as Hughes creeps ever closer at Fakenham

Scudamore doubles up as Hughes creeps ever closer at Fakenham

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

18 Apr 2022 7:25 PM

Tom Scudamore was the star in the saddle at Fakenham on Monday when riding a quick-fire double aboard Gary Moore’s Moulins Clermont  and Glimpse Of Gold for Sarah Humphrey.

Moulins Clermont (5-2) made every yard for Scudamore to deny Forever William in the Bruce Towers And Fisher Mechanical Services Juvenile Hurdle, a success that may give the Moore family something to cheer at a testing time in the aftermath of Joshua Moore’s injury at Haydock.

The rider then led from the front once again aboard Glimpse Of Gold (10-1), a four-time course winner, scorching clear to record a four-and-a-quarter-length victory in the Cecil And Sheila Buttifant Memorial Handicap Hurdle.

It looked like Scudamore was set to land a hat-trick in the concluding Fakenham Mares’ Open Maiden National Hunt Flat Race, but he was denied on the line by Milton Harris’ Coin Basket (100-30), who returned a short-head verdict.

Harris was delighted with the winner saying: “I thought she won despite a few things today, the track didn’t suit and she’s probably a lot better than what she’s shown.

“She was one of four horses we took to gallop at Kempton about four weeks ago, all ex-Irish pointers. Three of the four have now run and three have them have all won first time. So I guess that wasn’t a bad gallop!”

Brian Hughes had to wait until race four to get winner 197 for the season under his belt when partnering Toby Bulgin’s Rapaport (11-2) in the Aldiss Furnishing Stores Seniors’ Handicap Hurdle.

Having seen Forever William (4-7) and Restitution (10-11) both turned over at odds-on in his first two rides of the day, Hughes was at his best aboard the 10-year-old mare and her handler was full of praise for the champion Jockey-elect.

“Brian gave her a tremendous ride, it looked like she wasn’t really going and she was out the back and then when he switches to the inside you think ooooh he’s sat on more than we think!” said Bulgin.

“You can normally tell with Brian, once he switches to the inside with half a circuit to go, you just go, yep something is on. Fair play to him he’s a star jockey.”

Bulgin also heaped praise on a team of physios that have helped keep the winner sweet following a career that has been hindered with issues.

“She’s always had plenty of ability, but lots of issues that started with an air ambulance at a point-to-point about five years ago!

“She’s had issues with her back and withers, but she’s got plenty of ability and will work with 120 horses at home.”

Dale Peters was denied back-to-back victories in the Queen’s Cup Open Hunters’ Chase as Not That Fuisse (5-4) brought up a hat-trick in the hands of Tristan Durrell.

The course-and-distance winner was given a cute ride from Durrell, slipping up the inside on the run to the last and pulling clear in the run-in.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media