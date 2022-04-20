Search

20 Apr 2022

Listed assignment on the agenda for Newmarket victor Tuscan

Listed assignment on the agenda for Newmarket victor Tuscan

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

20 Apr 2022 4:25 PM

Charlie Hills reports his recent Newmarket scorer Tuscan is in good order ahead of a possible return to the Rowley Mile on Qipco Guineas weekend, where the three-year-old could move into Listed company.

Sent off as an 11-2 shot for the bet365 British EBF Conditions Stakes, the mount of William Buick bounced back well from disappointing on soft ground on his final start at two, keeping on gamely on the stands side to get the better of the highly-regarded 8-13 favourite Audience.

The handicapper was most impressed with the performance, raising the colt 18lb, which is now forcing Hills to aim high with son of Churchill. The King Charles II Stakes has been highlighted as the obvious next destination, with a trip to Royal Ascot on the cards if coming through his HQ assignment unscathed.

“He’s come out of the race well, he’s nice and fresh. He tries very hard this horse and he’s very tough and genuine,” said Hills.

“He obviously had to step up (at Newmarket) and he’s gone up 18lb, which is certainly a bit of a hike, so we’ll have a look and try to find some Listed races now.

“I think the King Charles makes sense and all being well the Jersey, I think that will suit and he’ll definitely get a mile in time.”

Tuscan carries the colours of John and Jess Dance, who have enjoyed a fine start to the season, registering winners with both Hills and Karl Burke, as well as seeing their salaried trainer James Horton saddle a treble at Redcar.

The owner has enjoyed Group level success with Laurens in the past and is looking forward to seeing if Tuscan can take him to the Royal meeting in June

Dance said: “Charlie has half-mentioned the Jersey Stakes and I think that will really suit him, a stiff seven furlongs and the horse being able to come off the pace, I think that will really work well for him and it’s exciting times.

“It’s much easier working with the outside trainers when you’ve only got a couple of horses with each and we’re really enjoying things at the moment.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media