01 May 2022

Newbury return pencilled in for Morghom

Newbury return pencilled in for Morghom

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

01 May 2022 1:25 PM

Marcus Tregoning reports Morghom to be in good order following his winning debut in a Newbury maiden and is relishing the prospect of getting the son of Dubawi back on track.

Such was the impressive nature of his three-and-three-quarter-length victory, he was entered in the Listed King Charles II Stakes at Newmarket, but connections have opted to stick to novice company for now and Morghom will return to Newbury later this month for his next assignment.

“It (Newmarket) was only two weeks or 13 days after his first run and he needed a bit more time, so I think he’s going to run at Newbury in a seven-furlong novice on Lockinge weekend,” said Tregoning.

“All things being equal we’ll find out a bit more, he’ll have a penalty and I was thinking about things and he’s going to have to be quite good to win with a penalty.”

A half-brother to Dermot Weld’s Jersey Stakes winner Mustajeeb, it is that Group Three prize that is the colt’s main summer target, with his handler confirming that is his sole Royal Ascot entry and connections have resisted also entering Morghom in the St James’s Palace Stakes.

He continued: “We were thinking that if he was good enough, we’ll aim at the Jersey Stakes, he hasn’t been given an entry for the St James’s Palace.

“We didn’t put him in it because these entries are very expensive and as he didn’t race last year, he’ll have plenty of options later in the year to run in a Group One if he is good enough. If he’s good enough then great, but having not run as a two-year-old, gentle steps is probably best.”

