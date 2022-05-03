Search

03 May 2022

Atomic Jones headlines weekend Leopardstown possibles

03 May 2022 3:25 PM

Ger Lyons’ unbeaten Atomic Jones is among 13 entries for Leopardstown’s Derby Trial Stakes on Sunday.

Previously sponsored by Derrinstown Stud, the Group Three has proved very informative towards Epsom in the past and enjoyed a golden spell at the turn of the century when Sinndar, Galileo and High Chaparral won in successive years before going on to Derby glory.

Atomic Jones has not been seen since winning the Champions Juvenile Stakes on Irish Champion Weekend, where he beat Aidan O’Brien’s Stone Age.

The pair could meet again, as Stone Age is one of four possibles for O’Brien who could also run Bluegrass, Shark Bay and United Nations.

Paddy Twomey’s French Claim looks a major player based on his nine-length win at Cork while Michael O’Callaghan has entered Great Max, formerly trained by Michael Bell.

Duke De Sessa, trained by Dermot Weld, Glory Daze (Andrew Oliver), Good Heavens and Swan Bay (Joseph O’Brien) and Man Et Corde and Mctigue (Jim Bolger) complete the field.

