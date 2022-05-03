Search

03 May 2022

Woods hoping Victory can prove Savvy at Chester

Woods hoping Victory can prove Savvy at Chester

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

03 May 2022 4:55 PM

Sean Woods is likely to have a clearer idea about Savvy Victory’s potential ambitions after running in the Boodles Chester Vase on Wednesday.

Placed in three of his four races as a juvenile last season, the New Bay colt opened his account in some style on his seasonal reappearance at Pontefract last month.

He faces a significant step up in class for this Group Three Derby trial, but Woods is keen to roll the dice with a horse who is clearly on an upward curve and retains an engagement in the premier Classic.

“He’s a nice horse and he deserves his chance,” said the Shalfleet Stables handler.

“We’re stepping up to a mile and a half and it was always the case that we were going to go for one of the Derby trials.

“I’m very happy with him. The ground is the key as they’ve had a bit of rain at Chester and it’s good ground. At this time of year you don’t want to be running on firm ground when you’ve a whole season ahead of you.

“I don’t dream that much, but he’s in the Derby.”

New London is guaranteed to be a short-priced favourite for the all-conquering team of Charlie Appleby and William Buick.

The Dubawi colt is unbeaten in two starts at Newmarket and he is second-favourite for the Derby with most bookmakers behind Saturday’s 2000 Guineas third Luxembourg.

Appleby told the Godolphin website: “New London has progressed with each run so far and brings a nice unbeaten profile into the race.

“We are hoping that the step up in distance will see further improvement and this should tell us where we are heading over the coming weeks.”

Aidan O’Brien, who has won the Chester Vase on a record nine occasions, relies on Dundalk maiden winner Changingoftheguard, who will be ridden by Ryan Moore.

“My horse stepped up markedly on his juvenile form when winning by six lengths on his return at Dundalk and, while that was a straightforward assignment for him, the runner-up didn’t let the form down when just touched off last time,” Moore told Betfair.

“He steps up another two furlongs or so here but he is a Galileo and he saw his race out very well over an extended 10 furlongs at Dundalk.”

Andrew Balding saddles the promising Berkshire Rebel, but Michael Bell’s Dillian was declared a non-runner on Tuesday morning.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media