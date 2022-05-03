Woods hoping Victory can prove Savvy at Chester

Sean Woods is likely to have a clearer idea about Savvy Victory’s potential ambitions after running in the Boodles Chester Vase on Wednesday.

Placed in three of his four races as a juvenile last season, the New Bay colt opened his account in some style on his seasonal reappearance at Pontefract last month.

He faces a significant step up in class for this Group Three Derby trial, but Woods is keen to roll the dice with a horse who is clearly on an upward curve and retains an engagement in the premier Classic.

“He’s a nice horse and he deserves his chance,” said the Shalfleet Stables handler.

✅ Off the mark £240,000 purchase Savvy Victory (New Bay) benefits from a savvy ride from @TomMarquand to strike for Sean Woods at @ponteraces Results & free replays ➡ https://t.co/sBcsavHpYf pic.twitter.com/YhWIb8vZU5 — Racing TV (@RacingTV) April 5, 2022

“We’re stepping up to a mile and a half and it was always the case that we were going to go for one of the Derby trials.

“I’m very happy with him. The ground is the key as they’ve had a bit of rain at Chester and it’s good ground. At this time of year you don’t want to be running on firm ground when you’ve a whole season ahead of you.

“I don’t dream that much, but he’s in the Derby.”

New London is guaranteed to be a short-priced favourite for the all-conquering team of Charlie Appleby and William Buick.

The Dubawi colt is unbeaten in two starts at Newmarket and he is second-favourite for the Derby with most bookmakers behind Saturday’s 2000 Guineas third Luxembourg.

Appleby told the Godolphin website: “New London has progressed with each run so far and brings a nice unbeaten profile into the race.

“We are hoping that the step up in distance will see further improvement and this should tell us where we are heading over the coming weeks.”

Aidan O’Brien, who has won the Chester Vase on a record nine occasions, relies on Dundalk maiden winner Changingoftheguard, who will be ridden by Ryan Moore.

“My horse stepped up markedly on his juvenile form when winning by six lengths on his return at Dundalk and, while that was a straightforward assignment for him, the runner-up didn’t let the form down when just touched off last time,” Moore told Betfair.

“He steps up another two furlongs or so here but he is a Galileo and he saw his race out very well over an extended 10 furlongs at Dundalk.”

Andrew Balding saddles the promising Berkshire Rebel, but Michael Bell’s Dillian was declared a non-runner on Tuesday morning.