Search

09 May 2022

White Wolf hunting Dante honours for Bin Suroor

White Wolf hunting Dante honours for Bin Suroor

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

09 May 2022 6:25 PM

Saeed bin Suroor has seen enough on the gallops to allow White Wolf to take his chance in Thursday’s Al Basti Equiworld Dubai Dante Stakes at York.

Despite showing signs of greenness on his debut at Southwell, the Invincible Spirit colt was well on top close home and won with plenty to spare.

He will be facing a completely different task on the Knavesmire in the Group Two Derby trial, with Sir Michael Stoute’s Desert Crown among the favourites for the Classic, but Bin Suroor is happy to roll the dice.

“The horses are running well, we didn’t start off straight away, we’ve only just really started having runners,” said Bin Suroor, fresh from a winner at Ascot on Saturday.

“We’re going to run White Wolf in the Dante, he worked on Sunday.

“I liked what I saw, he worked well, so we’ll take him to the Dante.

“Obviously that looks a very good race but he’s an unproven horse, we don’t know how good he is.

“He did it well on his debut, but we don’t know what the form is like and the Dante looks an open race this year.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media