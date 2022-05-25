Search

26 May 2022

Dreamloper handed ParisLongchamp weekend assignment

Reporter:

IconicLive Staff Reporter

25 May 2022 4:24 PM

Ed Walker’s Dreamloper is set for a weekend in Paris as she prepares to take on the Group One Prix d’Ispahan at Longchamp on Sunday.

The five-year-old was last seen winning the Dahlia Stakes at Newmarket on May 1, a Group Two event in which she prevailed by a nose after holding off Sir Michael Stoute’s Ville De Grace in the final stride.

A bay daughter of Lope De Vega, Dreamloper was already a Group winner having easily landed the Group Three Valiant Stakes at Ascot last season before signing off with a third-placed run in the Group One Sun Chariot in October.

A return to the highest level now beckons for the mare, who will this time run in the company of colts over nine furlongs to tee her up for a tilt at the Curragh’s Pretty Polly Stakes in late June.

“The plan is to go for the Prix d’Ispahan on Sunday, she’s in very good form and she came out of the Newmarket race well,” Walker said.

“It is a big ask to go and take on the colts in a Group One, but it is a nice stepping stone between the Dahlia and the Pretty Polly.

“We’ve been very pleased with her and we were very happy with the Newmarket run, she saw it out well – we’re looking forward to it.”

