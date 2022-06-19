Search

23 Jun 2022

Ground key to Tashkhan plans

Ground key to Tashkhan plans

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

19 Jun 2022 4:55 PM

Ground conditions will dictate whether Tashkhan will line up in next month’s Goodwood Cup.

Brian Ellison’s stable star hit the front in Thursday’s Gold Cup at Royal Ascot before fading into fifth place, beaten five lengths by Aidan O’Brien’s Kyprios.

With the winner and third placed Stradivarius, and of course Trueshan should the ground be soft enough, also possibly heading to Goodwood it is shaping up into another fascinating contest – but Ellison will not be afraid to take them all on.

“Just on that ground we had a Ascot he lack a gear, he just needs more juice in the ground,” said Ellison.

“He ran a blinder and wasn’t beaten far. Those in front of him just have a turn of foot. We could have done with a better gallop, too.

“He’ll have an entry at Goodwood but I just feel sorry for the horse, he’s crying out for a bit of cut because he runs his heart out all the time.

“He’s proved he’s up to that level, he was in front a furlong out. If it came up quick at Goodwood we could miss it.

“Our main aims this year are to go to France for the Prix du Cadran and then Ascot on Champions Day when you think he’d be bound to have his ground.

“There’s other options though, Doncaster and York, but the main thing is the ground – he’s a different horse on softer ground.

“I was over the moon with him. He goes on that ground and gives 100 per cent every time.”

