Search

01 Jul 2022

NZ Rugby review rules Jeremy Loughman returned after concussion protocols error

NZ Rugby review rules Jeremy Loughman returned after concussion protocols error

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

01 Jul 2022 8:27 AM

Ireland prop Jeremy Loughman should not have been allowed to return to the field after suffering concussion symptoms against the Maori All Blacks, New Zealand Rugby (NZR) has concluded.

A review into the incident found the correct protocols were not followed due to a communication error.

Munster loosehead Loughman was filmed falling backwards as he attempted to return to his feet following a collision in the second minute of Wednesday’s 32-17 defeat in Hamilton.

The 26-year-old was temporarily replaced by Cian Healy but, having undergone a head injury assessment (HIA), came back on before being permanently withdrawn at half-time.

NZR medical manager Karen Rassmussen said in a statement: “As a result of this review, NZR believes Ireland prop Jeremy Loughman should not have been allowed back on to the field during the first half.

“While NZR stands by the HIA processes in place and is satisfied that player welfare is the number one priority for medical staff at the match, we have identified a gap in communications, which meant critical video evidence was not fully accounted for as part of the Head Injury Assessment process undertaken by the independent match day medical team.”

Loughman, who is yet to win a Test cap for Ireland, will not be involved in Saturday’s series opener against New Zealand in Auckland.

After the midweek warm-up match against the Maoris, head coach Andy Farrell said the player was taken off “as a precaution”.

Progressive Rugby, a player welfare lobby group, said it was “deeply alarming” that Loughman was permitted to return.

New Zealand Rugby has vowed to ensure head injury protocols are adhered to for the rest of Ireland’s tour.

“We will be reinforcing the full HIA process and protocols for the remainder of the Steinlager Series to ensure video evidence is communicated more accurately between independent match day medical staff to enable them to make the right call with regards to player safety,” continued the statement.

Healy, who twice replaced Loughman, was later forced off by a leg injury, which was initially feared to be serious.

However, the 34-year-old Leinster player has been named on Farrell’s bench for this weekend’s Test opener at a sold-out Eden Park.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media