Search

03 Jul 2022

Talking points after England’s first Test defeat to Australia

Talking points after England’s first Test defeat to Australia

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

03 Jul 2022 10:25 AM

England were toppled 30-28 by Australia in their first Test in Perth, but the scoreline masks a myriad of shortcomings from Eddie Jones’ tourists as they fell to a fourth successive defeat.

Here, the PA news agency examines five talking points arising from the series opener.

Incoherent England stagger into the second Test

Henry Arundell’s stunning seven-minute cameo that conjured two late tries failed to mask the reality that England were conclusively beaten by 14-man opposition which also lost three players to injury inside the first half hour. They trailed by the insurmountable deficit of 30-14 until Arundell began to weave his spell on Australia’s defence, placing the spotlight on to Eddie Jones yet again. England’s head coach has asked for patience, most notably over an impotent attack that functions sporadically and is wasteful, but with recent results compounded by the team looking a disjointed mess in the final 20 minutes at Optus Stadium, patience continues to ebb away.

Are Farrell and Smith a natural fit?

It is still early days, but the creative axis formed by Owen Farrell and Marcus Smith is misfiring. The moments of promise evident against the Wallabies in the autumn vanished in Perth where the twin playmakers operated on different wavelengths. England have moved away from a kick-heavy strategy in favour of building their attack through phases, but it remains to be seen if Farrell and Smith are the right fit to execute the gameplan and Jones may soon be forced to choose one of them at fly-half and discard the other.

Kerevi leaves his mark

As Samu Kerevi’s hard-running performance at Optus Stadium was acknowledged with the man of the match award, it once again highlighted the gaping hole left in England’s midfield by the absence of another wrecking ball of Islander heritage. Injury after injury has robbed Jones of his most potent strike weapon and the aim of using wing Joe Cokanasiga to make up for the power deficit was limited by the Anglo-Fijian’s inability to impose himself. The failure to produce an effective carrier at 12 beyond Manu Tuilagi is a mystery of the English game. Meanwhile, Kerevi will undoubtedly be a highly influential figure in the series.

A star is born

It may only have given a heavy defeat an undeserved sheen, but Arundell’s spectacular late intervention was thrilling. Continuing the fireworks he has produced for London Irish and England Under-20s in his debut season, the 19-year-old stepped off the bench to tear apart the Wallabies defence through his pace, power and footwork to cross once himself and contribute to another one. Jones must decide whether to start a player he has compared to Australia great David Campese in the second Test in the knowledge that his skills transfer to the highest level.

The Wallabies’ tails are up

Even if Australia go on to lose the series, they will at least no longer have to field questions on why England have “got the wood on them”, to use a phrase regularly heard Down Under this week. The Wallabies’ eight-Test losing run at the hands of their former head coach is finally over and a rivalry that was in danger losing its competitive edge has exploded back into life. Australia matched resilience with a clinical touch in attack to give the ailing game on these shores a crucial shot in the arm and they stand one win away from a series victory.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media