20 Oct 2022

Josh Bassett signs for Harlequins after Wasps enter administration

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

20 Oct 2022 5:55 PM

Wing Josh Bassett has become the first player to sign for another club following Wasps’ move into administration.

Bassett, who was among 167 people made redundant at Wasps on Monday, has joined Harlequins with immediate effect until the end of this season.

The 30-year-old made his Wasps debut nine years ago and has been among their most consistent performers, scoring 65 tries.

“I am excited to join Harlequins and I am grateful for the opportunity to jump straight back into action with such a prestigious club,” Bassett said.

“Quins play an exciting brand of rugby and I am looking forward to trying my hand at the Harlequins way of playing.”

Reflecting on events of the past few days, Quins head coach Tabai Matson added: “We continue to be saddened and have sympathy for all the players, coaches and staff at Wasps at this difficult time.

“We are happy to be able to support Josh to maintain his career and to have such a high-class operator join the group at a time where we have back-line injuries.

“Josh has been one of the most consistently high-performing wingers in the toughest league in the world, and we count ourselves as extremely fortunate to have him join us.

“Josh has played in a Wasps team that has embraced a similar mindset to our own philosophy, and I am sure he will slot smoothly into the Harlequins way of doing things.”

Administrators FRP are seeking new buyers for Coventry-based Wasps, who have also been suspended from the Gallagher Premiership.

Wasps were hit by a winding-up order from HM Revenue and Customs for £2million in unpaid tax, while also needing to repay a £35m bond which had helped finance the club’s relocation to Coventry in 2014.

