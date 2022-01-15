Search

15 Jan 2022

Man seriously injured in Glasgow incident

Man seriously injured in Glasgow incident

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

15 Jan 2022

A man has been found seriously injured in a street in Glasgow.

The 31-year-old was found in Barony Drive, Baillieston, just after midnight on Saturday.

He is being treated at Glasgow Royal Infirmary and Police Scotland are appealing for information on how he was injured.

A number of people posted on social media saying there was a large police presence in the area.

A police spokesperson said: “About 12.10am on Saturday January 15, officers were called to Barony Drive, Glasgow, after a 31-year-old man was found with serious injuries.

“Emergency services attended and the man was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, before being transferred to Glasgow Royal Infirmary, where he is being treated.

“Inquiries are ongoing to establish how this man came about his injuries and anyone with any information is asked to contact police via 101, quoting incident number 0014 of Saturday January 15 2022.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media