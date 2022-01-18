Willie Rennie: Details of deal to sell Dalzell steelworks must be revealed

Details of the deal involving the Scottish Government to save the country’s last remaining steel plant must be “dragged out into the light”, the Liberal Democrats have demanded.

Former leader, Willie Rennie, has lodged more than 20 parliamentary questions, seeking more information about the sale of the Dalzell and Clydebridge steelworks to Liberty Steel in March 2016, after it was revealed last month that it may have breached European state aid rules.

In 2016, the Scottish Government bought the steel plant from Tata for £1, with the business then sold on to Liberty Steel, which continues to operate it.

The arrangements meant that ministers took ownership of the steelworks for a brief period of time, before this was transferred to its current owners.

But business minister, Ivan McKee, told MSPs in December that that the Government had now been advised that “one specific part of the contract arrangement” for the sale “may not comply with state aide rules”.

Mr Rennie is demanding to know when the Scottish Government became aware of this, as well as what level of exposure it could have to any future environmental clean up costs at the site.

Lib Dems are also keen to find out why information related to potential Scottish Government liabilities is redacted in official documents, and whether other contracts may have broken state aid rules.

Mr Rennie insisted: “The Scottish Government’s business dealings need to be dragged out into the light.”

He said: “First, they drew up a contract that breached state aid rules and then they claimed there is no risk to taxpayers’ money but refused to release key documents in full.

“Why would the Scottish Government go to the trouble of redacting information which they claim does not exist?”

The Liberal Democrat continued: “Major investors will be questioning whether the Government is a reliable and competent partner which, in turn, has major implications for jobs here in Scotland.

“If this Government was a private sector operator they would have crashed and burned years ago.”

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “As part of the rescue deal facilitated by the Scottish Government in 2016 which prevented closure of the Dalzell and Clydebridge steel works, saved more than 100 jobs and retained steel plate production in Scotland, Ministers agreed to indemnify the former owner Tata Steel against any future claims relating to the sites.

“It is now considered that the arrangement may not comply with state aid rules and would therefore be unenforceable. This means that in the unlikely event of the indemnity ever being called upon, no money would be paid out by the Scottish Government.

“The issue was identified during contingency planning undertaken in response to the administration of Greensill Capital UK. We proactively informed the Scottish Parliament and all other interested parties as quickly as possible after advice had been sought, prepared and considered.

“There is no impact on the ongoing operation of the steel plants by Liberty Steel or any cost to the Scottish Government as a result of this matter.”