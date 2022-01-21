Search

21 Jan 2022

Man dies following crash involving car and lorry

Man dies following crash involving car and lorry

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

21 Jan 2022

A man has died following a crash involving a car and a lorry.

The collision happened on the A90 eastbound carriageway close to Inchture, near Dundee, at around 2.15pm on Thursday.

Police said the 27-year old man driving the Citroen C1 car, who was the only person in the vehicle, died at the scene.

The HGV driver was not injured.

Police are appealing for information about the crash.

Inspector Greg Burns, of Dundee’s Road Policing Unit, said: “Our thoughts are with family and friends of the man who died. We are carrying out inquiries to establish the full circumstances of what happened.

“I would ask anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or who may have dashcam footage, to contact us as soon as possible.

“Lane one of the eastbound carriageway was closed for a number of hours and I would like to thank motorists for their patience while we carried out our investigation into this serious collision.

“Anyone with information should call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1725 of 20 January 2022.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media