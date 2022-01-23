Search

23 Jan 2022

Shopping centre staff and customers ‘intimidated’ during anti-vax march

Shopping centre staff and customers ‘intimidated’ during anti-vax march

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

23 Jan 2022 1:25 PM

Two men have been arrested after “disruption and intimidation” was caused to staff and customers at one of Glasgow’s premier shopping centres during an anti-vaccination march.

Police said the pair, aged 34 and 60, were arrested for allegedly illegally planning the march, which the council or police were not notified about.

During the procession, a number of people entered Buchanan Galleries in the city centre.

“Officers engaged with the group, which included a significant number of families and children, and facilitated the procession to minimise disruption to the wider community and ensure public safety,” said Chief Superintendent Mark Sutherland, the divisional commander for greater Glasgow.

“Some members of the procession entered Buchanan Galleries shopping centre, causing disruption and intimidation to shoppers and staff.

“Two men aged 34 and 60 were arrested for holding the procession in contravention of section 65 of the Civic Government (Scotland) Act 1982.”

The march was held on the same day as a Scottish independence procession, and the “Bloody Sunday march for justice” – both of which Mr Sutherland said resulted in no arrests.

He added: “Police Scotland is a rights-based organisation that puts our values of integrity, fairness, respect and a commitment to upholding human rights at the heart of everything we do.

“This means that we will protect the rights of people who wish to peacefully protest or counter-protest, balanced against the rights of the wider community.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media