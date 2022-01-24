Search

24 Jan 2022

Rail fare increases have far outstripped petrol pump rises, says union

Rail fare increases have far outstripped petrol pump rises, says union

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

24 Jan 2022 1:26 AM

Commuters have seen rail ticket costs shoot up by more than a third in the past decade, new analysis shows, far outstripping the price of filling up a car.

On Monday, Scottish peak and off-peak regulated fares are to go up by another 3.8%, with peak prices rocketing by 38% since the start of 2012.

Meanwhile, the price of petrol has gone up by only 8.6% during the same period, the RMT said.

Mike Lynch, the union’s general secretary, said: “We already have a cost-of-living crisis and now there is a climate cost to latest Scottish rail fare hikes which will deter people from using rail, especially when we know the price of using rail has risen four times more quickly than the cost of petrol in the last decade.”

The latest rise comes ahead of ScotRail’s proposed closures of three ticket offices: Cartsdyke, Clydebank and Woodhall, and the reduction in opening hours of more than 100 others across the network.

“Rising fares, fewer services and cuts to ticket offices and safety critical rail infrastructure means ScotRail passengers will be paying more for less,” Mr Lynch said.

“On the one hand, the Scottish Government has said it wants to reduce the distances travelled by car for a healthier, fairer and greener Scotland yet, at the same time, it is increasing rail fares during a cost-of-living crisis and presiding over proposals to reduce ticket office hours by a third, slash services by more than 10% and significantly cut funding for rail infrastructure.

“If the Scottish Government is serious about fighting climate change then it needs to scrap these cuts and instead invest in creating an affordable, accessible and properly staffed rail network that enables people to ditch the car in favour of the low carbon railway.”

A Transport Scotland spokesperson said they “know that any increase in fares is unwelcome for passengers, however, the changes we are implementing this year are essential to our wider recovery plans”.

“We know that there is much work to be done in encouraging people back to rail if we are to achieve our net zero targets.

“That is why we have instructed ScotRail to identify ways to encourage increased demand at the right time, in the right place, as we continue to recover from the pandemic,” the spokesperson said.

“Work also continues on our Fair Fares review, looking at the range of discounts and concessionary schemes that are available on all modes including rail, bus and ferry and informing the development of a sustainable and integrated approach to future public transport fares.”

The latest rise is the second steepest since 2012, when fares were put up by 6%.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media