Alcohol worth almost £66,000 stolen in Glasgow break-in

Thieves made off with alcohol worth almost £66,000 after a break-in in Glasgow.
Police Scotland said two men were seen entering a compound on the city’s Cambuslang Road on Saturday night.
They used an HGV to make off with a trailer containing the alcohol.
Police are investigating, with officers also reminding people that if they are offered cut-price alcohol for sale, it could be stolen.
Detective Inspector Stuart Gillies said: “One suspect is described as being of slim build, average height, wearing a dark jacket, dark trousers, white trainers, dark face/head covering and dark gloves.
“The other suspect is described as medium build, short in height, wearing blue jeans, dark trainers or boots, orange hi-vis jacket, blue sleeves underneath, striped beanie-style hat and black gloves.”
He added: “Those responsible will be looking to sell on the alcohol. If you are offered alcohol at a discounted price, you would be wise to suspect it has been stolen. It is a criminal offence to buy stolen goods.”
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.