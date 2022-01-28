Jewellery and money stolen during high-value break-in

Traditional Chinese style jewellery worth a five-figure sum has been stolen during a break-in at a house.

A four-figure sum of money was also stolen from the property in Cockles Loan, Renfrew, between 4pm and 6.30pm on Wednesday.

No-one was in the house at the time.

Police are keen to trace a man who was seen entering a car parked near the address at about 5.30pm that day.

Detective Inspector Iain Ross, of Renfrew CID, said: “Whilst the jewellery is of significant value – it is also of tremendous sentimental value to the owners who are understandably very upset by the theft.

“Officers are carrying out inquiries in the area and are checking CCTV. We are keen to hear from anyone who may have seen anyone acting suspiciously around the house between 11.30am and 6.30pm.

“We are particularly keen to trace a man seen in the area around 5.30pm entering a car, either an old-style Ford Fiesta or a black Audi estate car, parked near the address.

“Those two cars were in the area at the time and drove off down Cockles Loan towards the junction with Paisley Road.

“The man is described as white, 5ft 8in in height, slim build, in his late 20s, with short fair hair. He was wearing black trousers and a black polo top.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 0203 of January 27, 2022 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where anonymity can be maintained.