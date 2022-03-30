Search

31 Mar 2022

SNP urges Scots to use council vote to ‘cast their verdict’ on Tories

SNP urges Scots to use council vote to ‘cast their verdict’ on Tories

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

30 Mar 2022 7:25 PM

Scots are being urged to use May’s council elections to “cast a verdict” on the Prime Minister and on “Tory lies, cronyism and hypocrisy”.

Kelly Parry, the SNP council election campaign director, said the May 5 Scottish local government vote gave people the chance to send a message to Boris Johnson.

She spoke out as the SNP confirmed it will be standing 560 candidates in 345 wards across 31 local authority areas.

Nicola Sturgeon’s party won 431 seats in the 2017 council elections in Scotland, more than any other party.

Ms Parry said: “The elections on May 5 are an opportunity to cast a vote for SNP councillors who’ll work tirelessly for local communities and local services, and to cast a verdict on Tory lies, cronyism and hypocrisy.

“Boris Johnson and his government are completely remote from the realities of families struggling with the soaring costs of living.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media