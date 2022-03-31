Council elections can help with Scotland’s ‘green recovery’, Patrick Harvie claims

Council elections in May can play an “important part” in Scotland’s response to the climate crisis, Green co-leader Patrick Harvie has insisted.

The Green MSP argued that local communities would be at the heart of a “green recovery”, with this making the May 5 ballot “vitally important”.

He spoke out as the Scottish Greens launched their campaign for the upcoming council elections.

Fellow co-leader Lorna Slater told how she is “confident” the party can repeat its record results from last year’s Holyrood elections.

A total of 1,219 councillors in 32 local authorities across Scotland will be voted in – with the Greens having returned 19 councillors in the 2017 local elections,

But the Greens have gone into government since then after winning a record number of seats at Holyrood in 2021, and then going on to sign a co-operation agreement with Nicola Sturgeon’s SNP.

Mr Harvie argued his party had used its new position to deliver on policies such as free bus travel for young people.

He added that backing the Greens in the council vote would allow them to build on these policies.

Mr Harvie said: “We have Greens in national government delivering free bus travel for young people, record investment in active travel, nature recovery and recycling, the biggest teacher recruitment drive since 2007 and so much more.

“Now we need more Greens elected to councils to carry this work on in our communities, but that will only happen if voters ‘Think Global, Act Local’ and give the Scottish Greens their first preference vote.”

Mr Harvie also stressed: “Concern about the climate crisis and the need for a just transition has never been higher, and the local elections in May can play an important part in Scotland’s response.

“That’s because the wellbeing of our citizens is at the heart of a green recovery, and that recovery starts in our communities.

“That’s why these elections are so vitally important.”

The @scottishgreens launched our local authority election campaign today. We are standing more candidates than ever so on May 5th think global and act locally by voting Green!💚🌍🗳 pic.twitter.com/ugn2jgANxe — Lorna Slater (@lornaslater) March 31, 2022

Meanwhile Ms Slater said: “The Scottish Green Party secured a record result at the Holyrood election last year and I am confident we can replicate that success in councils up and down the country at these local elections.

“Our local councillors have spent the past five years working hard to deliver for their communities and I know that by electing even more of our talented candidates we can have a greater impact than ever before.

“Returning even one Green councillor to a local authority begins to change the conversation, putting the climate crisis at the forefront of the agenda. I’m really excited to see a bigger group of Green councillors working for Scotland after May 5.”