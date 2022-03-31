Search

31 Mar 2022

Public bodies should beware cyberattacks linked to Ukraine war, MSPs told

Public bodies should beware cyberattacks linked to Ukraine war, MSPs told

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

31 Mar 2022 1:55 PM

There is a “heightened state of awareness” around cyberattacks on public organisations due to the war in Ukraine, MSPs have been told.

However, there is no information to suggest there is a specific threat to Scotland, a Holyrood committee heard.

The Public Audit Committee was told “malicious organisations” may be able to operate in the shadow of the war in a way they would not otherwise have done.

Scottish Government officials said they had run tabletop exercises in recent weeks on how to respond to a cyber threat.

On Christmas Eve 2020, the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) fell victim to a sophisticated ransomware attack which crippled its network.

The full cost of the attack is still not known.

In March this year, the mental health charity, SAMH, was subjected to a ransomware attack which disrupted its communications.

Donald McGillivray, the Scottish Government’s director of safer communities, told the committee: “The National Cyber Security Centre has set out a heightened state of awareness.

“We’ve been very active in pushing that out and amplifying that to our public bodies in Scotland.”

He added: “It’s very much a case of heightened awareness, making people aware and being extra vigilant, but I would want to stress that there’s no specific threat to Scotland.”

Both Russia and non-state actors are threats in the cyber world, he said.

Geoff Huggins, the Scottish Government’s digital director, said none of the cyber incidents in recent weeks had been linked to the Ukraine conflict.

He continued: “We see we have seen some additional activity.

“I guess, one of the reflections on that is it may not be directly linked to Ukraine or Russia, but it may be within the context of that.

“Organisations, malicious organisations, (are) able to operate under the cover of that, and in the shadow of that, in the way in which they might otherwise not have done.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media