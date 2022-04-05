Search

Daily Covid figures reveal another 44 deaths in Scotland

Scotland has reported another 44 deaths linked to coronavirus and a further 5,545 new infections in the last 24 hours,  official figures  have revealed.

The increase in the death toll means a total of 11,551 have now died within 28 days of testing positive for the virus.

Daily statistics published by the Scottish Government also showed 2,380 people in hospital on Monday with recently confirmed Covid-19, including 24 in intensive care.

The total number of hospital patients is up by eight from the previous day, but is down from the the total recorded on Saturday, when 2,401 people were in hospital.

Meanwhile, 4,364,117 people have now had at least one dose of coronavirus vaccine, with 4,095,979 having had two doses, while 3,455,971 people have received a third dose or booster jag.

