13 Apr 2022

Outdoor play fund for children increases to £550,000

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

12 Apr 2022 11:25 PM

A fund which provides free outdoor play opportunities for children in deprived areas is increasing, with charities due to share £550,000 this year.

The Scottish Government’s Outdoor Community Play Fund helped 5,500 children take part in organised play sessions last year.

This year, funding has increased by £50,000 and it will also support pilot projects helping children with additional needs.

Up to 39 charities across Scotland will be able to apply for the fund.

Children’s Minister Clare Haughey said: “All children have a right to play and there is strong evidence that playing outside can benefit children and young people’s health and wellbeing.

“We know that families from more deprived areas and those with children with additional support needs can sometimes find it difficult to access play opportunities.

“By increasing our investment in the Outdoor Community Play Fund in 2022-23, we will help more children to access quality outdoor play in their communities, to be active, meet friends and have fun.”

Celia Tennant, chief executive of the fund’s administrators Inspiring Scotland, said: “We believe it is essential for children and families to have continued opportunities to play outdoors – supporting their physical and mental health and wellbeing.

“As fund managers, we will use the expertise we’ve gained from over a decade of work in this area to help provide more and better opportunities for Scotland’s children and their families to play, learn and thrive.”

