Search

14 Apr 2022

Detectives treating two deaths in Coatbridge as ‘linked’

Detectives treating two deaths in Coatbridge as ‘linked’

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

13 Apr 2022 5:25 PM

Detectives have launched an investigation into the deaths of a man and women after their bodies were found in separate North Lanarkshire properties.

Officers found John Paul Duffy’s body in a flat in Coatbridge’s Coates Street on Sunday, and a 46-year-old man has since been arrested in connection with the death.

As part of their investigation on Tuesday, officers attended a property in Calder Street, around a mile from where the 51-year-old was found two days before, where they discovered the body of a woman.

Detective Chief Inspector Graham Grant said: “The deaths are being treated as linked and officers are currently carrying out extensive inquiries into both incidents.”

The death of the woman is currently being treated as unexplained and formal identification has not yet taken place, Police Scotland said.

The force said there was an increased police presence in the area as its investigation continues.

Mr Grant said: “We are keen to speak to anyone who may have seen or spoken with Mr Duffy in the days before his body was found, including anyone who may have visited his flat.

“We are also carrying out inquiries to establish places or persons Mr Duffy visited or frequented in the days before his death.”

Police Scotland said anyone with information should contact them on 101, quoting incident number 2360 of Sunday.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media