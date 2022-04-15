Man charged after two bodies found in Coatbridge

A man has been charged after the bodies of a man and woman were found in separate properties in a North Lanarkshire town.

Officers found the body of John Paul Duffy, 51, at High Coats Flats in Coates Street, Coatbridge on Sunday April 10 when they went to the scene following a report of concern for a person.

As part of their investigation officers went to a property in nearby Calder Street at around 5.35pm on Tuesday April 12, and found the body of Emma Baillie, 26.

Police said that a 46-year-old man has been charged in connection with the two deaths.

He is due to appear at Airdrie Sheriff Court on Saturday.

Detective Chief Inspector Graham Grant said: “I would also like to reassure the public that officers are working to establish the full circumstances of what has happened and there is an increased police presence in the area.

“If you have any concerns call us on 101 or speak to officers.

“Extensive enquiries are continuing into both deaths and we are keen to speak to anyone who may have seen either of them in recent weeks as we seek to establish their movements.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 2360 of Sunday April 10, or make a call anonymously to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Detectives have also set up an online portal to encourage members of the public to submit information.

The Major Incident Public Portal (MIPP) is a website that gives the public access to a form so they can send information directly to the major incident teams based at the Scottish Crime Campus and can be accessed here:

https://mipp.police.uk/operation/SCOT19S01-PO1