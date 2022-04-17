Two charged after man hit by car

Two men have been charged after another man was hit by a car in Edinburgh.
The incident happened at Westside Plaza in the Wester Hailes area of the city at about 9.30am on Thursday.
The man, 45, was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh.
Police said that two men, both 28, have been arrested and charged in connection with the incident.
They will appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Tuesday.
Police said that a report will be forwarded to the procurator fiscal.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.