25 Apr 2022

Nicola Sturgeon fears ‘worst is yet to come’ in cost-of-living crisis

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

25 Apr 2022 6:25 PM

Nicola Sturgeon has said she fears “the worst is yet to come” in the cost-of-living crisis.

Speaking at the STUC Congress in Aberdeen, the First Minister told trade unionists the rising cost of living was hitting the poorest in society hardest.

In recent months, rising inflation, along with an increase to national insurance contributions and the biggest spike in energy prices in living memory, has stoked fears of an impending crisis.

“What is being experienced right now, and I fear the worst is yet to come, is more severe than most of us have ever known in our entire lifetimes,” she said.

“This crisis is hitting hardest those who are already most in need and it will push many people over the poverty line.

“No society that values fairness and basic decency should passively accept the poverty and misery this crisis is causing.”

The First Minister reiterated her opposition to the spring statement given by the Chancellor last month, where Rishi Sunak announced a 5p cut to fuel duty, the doubling of the Household Support Fund to £1 billion and a plan to cut the basic rate of income tax from 20p to 19p by the end of the current parliament.

“Last month’s spring statement from the UK Government was, in my view, such a disappointment – it totally failed to address what is a growing and an increasingly acute emergency.”

But Ms Sturgeon went on to say she recognised the responsibility the Scottish Government has to help.

“I accept and acknowledge without equivocation the big responsibility on the shoulders of me and the Scottish Government I lead – we have a duty, and it is a duty and a heavy responsibility to do all we can.

“We have done so and will continue to do so.”

News

