Man charged in connection with capercaillie ‘disturbance’

A man has been charged in connection with an alleged disturbance at a capercaillie lek in the Highlands.
The incident happened in the Strathspey area on Saturday April 23.
Police said that a 63-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the disturbance.
A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.
Constable Gary Dunlop of Aviemore Police Station said: “Capercaillie are extremely sensitive to disturbance which can seriously hamper their breeding success.
“All reports and information received regarding possible disturbance at lekking sites, will be taken very seriously.”
The capercaillie became extinct in the UK in the late 18th century but was reintroduced successfully to Scotland in the middle of the 19th century.
