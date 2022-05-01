Search

01 May 2022

SNP MP Mhairi Black apologises after video of drinking on train emerges

SNP MP Mhairi Black apologises after video of drinking on train emerges

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

01 May 2022 6:25 PM

SNP MP Mhairi Black has apologised after she was filmed drinking lager on a ScotRail train despite a ban on alcohol being in place.

Footage emerged of the Paisley and Renfrewshire South MP drinking from a can while surrounded by football fans.

The video was first published by the Spectator magazine’s website, which said it took place on a train travelling from Glasgow Central after a football match between Ayr United and Partick Thistle.

A ban on alcohol on board ScotRail trains was extended when the rail franchise was nationalised on April 1.

A spokesman for the MP said: “Mhairi has been reminded of the rules and apologises.”

Nicola Sturgeon was asked about the MP’s apology while she was campaigning in Edinburgh ahead of the local elections.

The First Minister said she had not spoken to Ms Black about the incident.

She told the PA news agency: “She has apologised, I’m sure she’ll be deeply regretful at making that slip.

“But she’s done the right thing and apologised, and I know Mhairi takes her own behaviour and integrity extremely seriously.”

She later told journalists she did not think ScotRail’s ban on alcohol should be scrapped.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media