Lib Dem leader in green pledge for tree to be planted for every citizen

Council chiefs have been urged to play their part in tackling the climate crisis, as Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton called for a tree to be planted for every citizen in the country.

The Lib Dems want a focus on increased planting, saying there should be more community orchards and native trees planted across the country.

It is one of a series of environmental pledges the party has made in its manifesto for this week’s council elections.

The Liberal Democrats also want energy use to be cut in local authority buildings, for action to be taken to protect green belt areas, and “substantial measures” to reduce waste.

Mr Cole-Hamilton said: “I want to see action at every level of government to move Scotland towards net zero. Planting a tree for every single Scot would be a powerful symbol of that ambition.

“Every Scottish Liberal Democrat councillor elected on May 5 will be a champion for greener and cleaner communities.”

His comments came as he insisted it was “unconscionable” that Nicola Sturgeon’s SNP backed plans to build a third runway at Heathrow.

Mr Cole-Hamilton said: “Scotland’s climate targets are among the strongest in the world because of the work done by Scottish Liberal Democrats to lift ambitions.

“Sadly these targets have been missed for years because SNP ministers refuse to get serious about the climate emergency. It’s unconscionable that they are still backing a third runway at Heathrow.

“Meanwhile the Green Party have abandoned their manifesto promise to reduce rail fares and received a ticking off from Greenpeace over their defence of the Scottish Government’s policies on oil and gas.”