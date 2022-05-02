Search

02 May 2022

Lib Dem leader in green pledge for tree to be planted for every citizen

Lib Dem leader in green pledge for tree to be planted for every citizen

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

02 May 2022 11:25 AM

Council chiefs have been urged to play their part in tackling the climate crisis, as Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton called for a tree to be planted for every citizen in the country.

The Lib Dems want a focus on increased planting, saying there should be more community orchards and native trees planted across the country.

It is one of a series of environmental pledges the party has made in its manifesto for this week’s council elections.

The Liberal Democrats also want energy use to be cut in local authority buildings, for action to be taken to protect green belt areas, and “substantial measures” to reduce waste.

Mr Cole-Hamilton said: “I want to see action at every level of government to move Scotland towards net zero. Planting a tree for every single Scot would be a powerful symbol of that ambition.

“Every Scottish Liberal Democrat councillor elected on May 5 will be a champion for greener and cleaner communities.”

His comments came as he insisted it was “unconscionable” that Nicola Sturgeon’s SNP backed plans to build a third runway at Heathrow.

Mr Cole-Hamilton said: “Scotland’s climate targets are among the strongest in the world because of the work done by Scottish Liberal Democrats to lift ambitions.

“Sadly these targets have been missed for years because SNP ministers refuse to get serious about the climate emergency. It’s unconscionable that they are still backing a third runway at Heathrow.

“Meanwhile the Green Party have abandoned their manifesto promise to reduce rail fares and received a ticking off from Greenpeace over their defence of the Scottish Government’s policies on oil and gas.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media