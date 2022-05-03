Musicians to benefit from £50k fund set up in honour of Manchester Area victim

Musicians across Scotland are set to benefit from a £50,000 scheme set up in memory of a 14-year-old who died in the Manchester Arena terror attack.

Talented teenager Eilidh MacLeod, from the Isle of Barra, was killed in the May 2017 terror attack and on Tuesday the memorial trust in her name opened its largest-ever small grants scheme to support young musicians of all genres and disciplines.

The anniversary fund seeks to ensure young musicians across the country are supported in their tuition by providing funding for areas such as teaching fees, equipment, travel costs and venue hire.

The Eilidh MacLeod Memorial Trust was set up in 2018 and supports music education for youngsters. To date it has funded more than 30 youth music groups and individuals north of the border.

Suzanne White, the trust’s founder, said Eilidh’s life “was all about positivity, fun and friendship and that is exactly how we want her to be remembered when we mark five years since we lost her”.

“By creating this special funding round we want to support as many music groups as possible so they can deliver tuition based on Eilidh’s attitude to life where young musicians flourish in their abilities and confidence,” she said.

“We are proud of what we have achieved so far in Eilidh’s memory, supporting numerous young people in their music, but we know that more can be done.

“This fund will allow us to reach more music groups across Scotland, ensuring a greater number of young people have access to tuition and can continue to learn in a fun and positive environment, build life-long friendships and thrive in their talent.

“We want to hear from as many youth music groups as possible who feel that Eilidh’s Trust can help them.”

Eilidh had a love for music, and was a piper in her local Sgoil Lionacleit Pipe Band.

Beatrice Wishart, the MSP for the Shetland Isles, said: “It is hard to believe five years have passed since the dreadful Manchester Arena attack.

“While the events of that day robbed so many lives, including 14-year old musician Eilidh MacLeod, I am pleased to support Eilidh’s Trust and their work in her memory which supports young people and their music.”

Applications are now open, and anyone wishing the be considered for a small grant should contact the trust for more information.