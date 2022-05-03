Search

04 May 2022

Tories push for pro-UK voters in final day of campaigning

Tories push for pro-UK voters in final day of campaigning

Reporter:

Ireland-Live Staff Reporter

04 May 2022 1:25 AM

The Scottish Tories have made a push for pro-UK voters ahead of Thursday’s council elections in a bid to “lock the SNP out of power”.

On the final day of campaigning, the party’s leader has attempted to rally Scots who are not in favour of independence to his cause.

Recent polls have suggested that the Tories could drop to third place behind Scottish Labour as the party battled against the fallout from the Prime Minister’s fine over a party in Downing Street during lockdown and the resignation of MP Neil Parish after accusations he watched pornography in the House of Commons.

“During this campaign, I’ve visited every mainland council area to listen to people’s local priorities and hear what their community needs, from the people who live there and know best,” said Douglas Ross.

“This election is about improving local services, restoring local schools, cleaning up local streets, fixing local roads and investing in communities.

“But the SNP will always be too distracted by their nationalist interests to focus on what your local community needs.

“If pro-UK voters unite, just like last year, we can beat the SNP and deliver on those local priorities.

“We can start Scotland’s fightback against the SNP and put your local community first.

“Vote Scottish Conservative and together we’ll lock the SNP out of power.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media