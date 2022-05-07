Police appeal after fatal crash on road in Glasgow

Police are appealing for witnesses after a fatal crash on a Glasgow road two weeks ago.
An Audi A3 was being driven on Glasgow Road in the Garrowhill area of the city when the car left the road and collided with a tree on Sunday April 24 at about 8.20am.
The 80-year-old driver was taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary, before being transferred to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital. where he died of his injuries.
Investigations into the cause of the crash are ongoing and police have asked witnesses to come forward.
Sergeant Douglas Scott said: “At this time, our thoughts are with the family and friends of the deceased, following their tragic loss.
“As we continue our enquiries, I would urge anyone with information that could help with our investigation or any potential dashcam footage to please get in touch.”
Anyone with any information should contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 939 of Sunday April 24.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.