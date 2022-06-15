Search

22 Jun 2022

Man who was in medically induced coma hails Covid drug trial for survival

Man who was in medically induced coma hails Covid drug trial for survival

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

16 Jun 2022 1:25 AM

A participant of a breakthrough drug trial in treating Covid-19 has said he would not be here today if he had not been involved.

John Hanna, from Inverclyde, was so ill with the virus in 2020, he was placed in a medically induced coma.

His wife enrolled him in the Recovery trial for dexmethasone, which is now estimated to have saved one million lives around the world – including 22,000 in the UK.

He said: “My wife enrolled me in the Recovery trial as a last ray of hope for treatment.

“That decision changed everything. Without the doctors and research teams working around the clock to find out which treatments worked, and which didn’t, I wouldn’t be here today.”

On June 16 2020, researchers found dexamethasone reduced deaths by up to one third in what was a breakthrough for the study which was announced on the first day of the national UK lockdown on March 23, 2020.

It was primarily funded by UK Research and Innovation (UKRI), and the National Institute for Health and Care Research (NIHR) with a joint investment of £2.1 million, after a call for research proposals in early February 2020.

After two weeks, 1,000 participants had joined the trial and five weeks later, 10,000 people had joined.

The study also found that antimalarial drug hydroxychloroquine had no clinical benefit and lopinavir-ritonavir was not effective in reducing deaths.

Prof Patrick Chinnery, clinical director at UKRI’s Medical Research Council said: “Many patient lives have been saved by using dexamethasone in patients with severe Covid-19.

“Two years on, we reflect on the incredible efforts from all those involved in the trials which helped us tackle the pandemic.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media