Search

24 Jun 2022

Views wanted on how Scottish Budget can address cost-of-living crisis

Views wanted on how Scottish Budget can address cost-of-living crisis

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

24 Jun 2022 1:25 AM

The public are being asked for views on how the Scottish Government should respond to the cost-of-living crisis in next year’s Budget.

Members of the Scottish Parliament’s Finance and Public Administration Committee have launched an inquiry which will look at how surging costs could impact on tax and spending plans for 2023-24.

Convener Kenneth Gibson appealed for both individual members of the public and organisations to get in touch with their views.

He said: “The next Scottish Budget will be challenging as the current cost-of-living crisis impacts on Scotland.

“The committee is therefore keen to hear from organisations and individuals how the Scottish Government’s Budget in 2023-24 should respond to this crisis.”

With the inquiry also due to consider if public sector reforms will deliver the efficiencies expected, he added: “We also want to hear views on how the Government’s proposed reform of the public service will support its future spending plans.

“Using the Government’s resource spending review announced in May, we will focus our pre-Budget scrutiny on the proposals for reforming the public service, the impact of the cost-of-living crisis on the Scottish Budget, and how spending priorities might affect the delivery of national outcomes.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media