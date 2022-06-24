Search

24 Jun 2022

Woman dies after being found injured on main road

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

24 Jun 2022 11:25 PM

A woman has died after being found seriously injured on a main road in Dumfries and Galloway.

Michelle Martin, 48, was discovered on the A701 in St Ann’s on Saturday.

Police officers believe she fell from a moving vehicle at about 1.45am.

Emergency services attended the scene and she was taken to Dumfries and Galloway Royal Infirmary for treatment. She was pronounced dead in hospital on Thursday.

A report has been submitted to the procurator fiscal.

Detective Inspector Graeme Robertson, of Dumfries CID, said: “Our thoughts are with Michelle’s family and friends at this difficult time.

“I would urge anyone with information, who has not yet spoken to police, to get in touch.

“Anyone with information should contact police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 0336 of 18 June.”

News

